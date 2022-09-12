VideoCoin Price Down 39.6% Over Last 7 Days (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is videocoin.io.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.