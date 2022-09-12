VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches Market Cap of $14.48 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $14.48 million and $11.41 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.v-id.org. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

