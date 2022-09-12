Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th. Analysts expect Vintage Wine Estates to post earnings of 0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vintage Wine Estates Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of VWE stock opened at 5.74 on Monday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 5.35 and a 12 month high of 12.38. The firm has a market cap of $349.83 million, a PE ratio of 95.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 6.74 and a 200-day moving average of 8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
About Vintage Wine Estates
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.
