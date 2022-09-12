Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th. Analysts expect Vintage Wine Estates to post earnings of 0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of VWE stock opened at 5.74 on Monday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 5.35 and a 12 month high of 12.38. The firm has a market cap of $349.83 million, a PE ratio of 95.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 6.74 and a 200-day moving average of 8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vintage Wine Estates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

