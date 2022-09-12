Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays raised Virgin Money UK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.00.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.