Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $2.17.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.