Virtue Poker 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,896.00 (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $947,638.07 and approximately $4,896.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002321 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00746071 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014694 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019098 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000288 BTC.
About Virtue Poker
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here.
