Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) is B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Vishay Precision Group comprises 3.7% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Vishay Precision Group worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,926.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 336,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,247.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $459.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

