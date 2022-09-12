Vivo Opportunity, Llc Buys 600,000 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,581,592 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, August 15th, Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 1,218 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $3,641.82.

On Friday, August 12th, Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 1,123,021 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $3,346,602.58.

Shares of TERN stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.98.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 210,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 189,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

