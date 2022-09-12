Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Market Capitalization of $95.24 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $95.24 million and $31.61 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for $3.99 or 0.00017926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,228.81 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00051470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00475109 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.