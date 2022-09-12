Vulcano (VULC) Trading Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcano (VULC) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Vulcano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcano has a market cap of $88,389.18 and $16,484.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcano has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vulcano

VULC is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2020. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vulcano’s official website is vulcano.io. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vulcano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research.”

