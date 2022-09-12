Wafra Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wafra Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Visa by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 24,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 20,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $205.20 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.79. The company has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

