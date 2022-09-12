Wagerr Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $7,538.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00095513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00068940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022302 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00031142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000305 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,238,651 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

