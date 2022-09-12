Wall Street Games (WSG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $272,958.00

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $659,917.90 and $272,958.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001982 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00033432 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000572 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wall Street Games (WSG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official website is wsg.gg. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games is a hybrid blockchain-based online gaming platform, where players battle each other in simple games for rewards in cryptocurrencies.”

