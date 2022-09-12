Waltonchain Hits Market Cap of $23.50 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $23.50 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001303 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000175 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,827,288 coins and its circulating supply is 80,852,076 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

