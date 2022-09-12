Waltonchain Hits Market Cap of $23.50 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $23.50 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001303 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
Waltonchain Profile
Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,827,288 coins and its circulating supply is 80,852,076 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Waltonchain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.