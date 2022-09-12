Warp Finance Price Tops $15.47 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $72,305.40 and $4.84 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $15.47 or 0.00069906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008168 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000677 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

