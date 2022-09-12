Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.53.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.67) in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

Shares of WRTBY stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

