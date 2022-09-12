Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Waterloo Brewing Stock Down 4.2 %
Waterloo Brewing stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Waterloo Brewing has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile
