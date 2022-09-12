Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) PT Lowered to C$5.75 at Cormark

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
Waterloo Brewing Trading Down 2.0 %
TSE WBR opened at C$4.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.09. The firm has a market cap of C$158.27 million and a PE ratio of 33.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.62. Waterloo Brewing has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$7.76.
Waterloo Brewing Dividend Announcement
About Waterloo Brewing
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
