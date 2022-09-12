Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Down 12.3% This Week

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $327,081.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

