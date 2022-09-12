Wedbush Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $55.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $64.04 on Friday. DocuSign has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $288.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.23.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

