WELL Trading Down 3% This Week (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One WELL coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WELL has traded down 3% against the dollar. WELL has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $154,145.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WELL Profile

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WELL

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk.”

