Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,189,751 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.78% of Illinois Tool Works worth $1,161,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $206.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

