Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 4,312,149 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.07% of Omnicom Group worth $884,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 84,062 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $658,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicom Group Price Performance

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $70.41 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

