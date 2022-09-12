Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 37,107,828 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,797,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.61% of Coterra Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $697,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $152,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

CTRA stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

