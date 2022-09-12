Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.11 Billion Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484,429 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.57% of Constellation Brands worth $1,114,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 101.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $246.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

