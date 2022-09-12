Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.40 Billion Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,027,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,412,200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.57% of Blackstone worth $1,399,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

BX opened at $99.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average is $107.19. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

