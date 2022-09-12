Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,584,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.68% of UBS Group worth $1,149,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 154.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSE UBS opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
