Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,151,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 845,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.04% of Eaton worth $1,237,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $145.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

