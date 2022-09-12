Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,064,217 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,394,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,064,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.90% of Celanese worth $913,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $115.29 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $104.74 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.20.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

