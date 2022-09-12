Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 49,899 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,548,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.36% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $809,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,222,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after purchasing an additional 368,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,312 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,750,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $45.21 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,663 shares of company stock worth $27,533,945 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

