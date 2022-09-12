Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 6,371,818 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,016,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371,818 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.78% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $904,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $402,080,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,966,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,110 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $91.47 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.