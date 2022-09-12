Wells Fargo & Company Increases DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $65.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut DocuSign from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.