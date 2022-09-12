Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Upgraded at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has C$11.75 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WDO. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.44.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 5.0 %

TSE:WDO opened at C$8.66 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.26.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$61.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.