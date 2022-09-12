Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Position Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WES opened at $28.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 3.02. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

