Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Position Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
NYSE:WES opened at $28.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 3.02. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
