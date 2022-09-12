Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hershey by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

HSY stock opened at $226.25 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

