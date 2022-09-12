Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 442 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $173.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average of $158.73. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

