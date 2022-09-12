Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $249.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.12. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.