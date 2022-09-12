Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $135.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.48. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

