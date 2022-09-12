Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 626,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,889 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after acquiring an additional 289,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $166.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.66. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.