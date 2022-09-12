Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after acquiring an additional 191,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 97,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,403 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus cut their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.0 %

ECL stock opened at $172.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.23.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

