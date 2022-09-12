Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.30.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $450.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $459.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

