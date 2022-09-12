Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.29.

NYSE:ROK opened at $255.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

