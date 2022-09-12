WHALE Market Capitalization Reaches $10.35 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00005152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $462,399.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004461 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00741560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014444 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,957,653 coins. The Reddit community for WHALE is https://reddit.com/r/WHALEMembers. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WHALE is whale.me.

WHALE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

