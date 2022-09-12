WhaleRoom Hits One Day Volume of $14,146.00 (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. WhaleRoom has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhaleRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.09 or 0.07753242 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

WhaleRoom Coin Profile

WhaleRoom (WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

