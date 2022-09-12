WhiteCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $86.10 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 18% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $86.10 million and $745,113.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006530 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000888 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is www.whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol. As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure. Telegram | Github Whitecoin “

According to CryptoCompare, "Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol. As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure. Telegram | Github Whitecoin "

