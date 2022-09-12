WiBX Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges (WBX)

WiBX (WBX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One WiBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WiBX has a total market capitalization of $35.52 million and $18,937.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WiBX has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,330.23 or 0.99726586 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035627 BTC.

WiBX Profile

WiBX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. The official website for WiBX is www.wibx.io. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WiBX

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance.Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WiBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WiBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

