WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

