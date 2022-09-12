Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $58.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.12. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

