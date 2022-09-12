Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WIX. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.13.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.30. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $228.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Wix.com by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,991 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Wix.com by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,817,000 after acquiring an additional 943,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after buying an additional 599,838 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

