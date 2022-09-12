Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WIX. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.13.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIX opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.30. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $228.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Wix.com by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,091,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,991 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Wix.com by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,817,000 after acquiring an additional 943,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after buying an additional 599,838 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.