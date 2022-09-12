Woodline Partners LP Buys 419,483 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,483 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 1.58% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $14,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,415,000 after purchasing an additional 889,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $16,273,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,838,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PMVP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

